University plans 600-space multi-storey car park for completion in September 2027
Sharjah: The University of Sharjah has designated 314 parking spaces for paid parking, with proceeds going towards financial assistance for students in need, as part of a wider plan to expand parking facilities and improve access to the campus.
Dr Abdulrahman Al Hashemi, Director of Services at the University of Sharjah, said the paid parking spaces, introduced in cooperation with Sharjah Municipality, comprise 151 spaces near the men's colleges and 163 near the women's colleges.
He stressed that the designated paid spaces account for only a small proportion of the university's approximately 6,000 parking spaces, which otherwise remain available free of charge throughout the day.
Revenue collected from the designated paid parking spaces will be allocated to the Talib Ilm Fund, which provides financial assistance to students facing financial difficulties.
Speaking to Sharjah Radio's Direct Line programme, Al Hashemi outlined a development plan aimed at increasing parking capacity and easing traffic movement within the university.
The plan includes three new access gates serving the medical colleges complex, the women's colleges and the men's colleges, designed to improve the flow of vehicles entering and leaving the campus.
The university also plans to create and expand parking facilities at women's student residences, providing up to 300 spaces.
A new multi-storey parking facility with a capacity of 600 vehicles is being developed at the women's colleges complex, with completion expected in September 2027.