Sharjah exhibition pays tribute to poets who captured the UAE’s soul in verse

The collection offers visitors a glimpse into the poetic movements these figures represented, showing how their art helped document social life, wisdom, and identity in pre-oil and modern UAE.

Organised in collaboration with heritage researcher Dr Rashid Ahmed Al Mazrouei, the exhibition honours poets whose work captured the UAE’s values, traditions, and collective memory through Nabati poetry — a deeply rooted form of oral literature that continues to influence Emirati culture today.

Sharjah: As part of its centennial celebrations, Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) has opened the Folk Poetry Exhibition at Kalba Waterfront, celebrating the legacy of traditional Emirati verse and the poets who helped shape the nation’s cultural identity.

“Nabati poetry has long served as a mirror of society and a record of cultural continuity,” she said. “Through this exhibition, we honour poets who captured the rhythm of everyday life and passed on the values that define our nation.”

Eman Bushulaibi, Director of SPL, said the exhibition is an important part of the library’s centenary programme and reinforces its mission to preserve the UAE’s cultural and literary heritage.

Through this initiative, SPL invites the public to explore the literary and social significance of Nabati poetry, fostering appreciation among younger generations and strengthening ties to the nation’s cultural roots.

