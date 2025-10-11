Sharjah exhibition pays tribute to poets who captured the UAE’s soul in verse

The event highlights Nabati poetry’s role in shaping the UAE’s cultural identity
Sharjah: As part of its centennial celebrations, Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) has opened the Folk Poetry Exhibition at Kalba Waterfront, celebrating the legacy of traditional Emirati verse and the poets who helped shape the nation’s cultural identity.
Organised in collaboration with heritage researcher Dr Rashid Ahmed Al Mazrouei, the exhibition honours poets whose work captured the UAE’s values, traditions, and collective memory through Nabati poetry — a deeply rooted form of oral literature that continues to influence Emirati culture today.
Running until October 19, the exhibition features the works of 14 late Emirati poets, displaying selected poems alongside rare audio recordings that highlight their creative journeys and personal reflections.
The collection offers visitors a glimpse into the poetic movements these figures represented, showing how their art helped document social life, wisdom, and identity in pre-oil and modern UAE.
Through this initiative, SPL invites the public to explore the literary and social significance of Nabati poetry, fostering appreciation among younger generations and strengthening ties to the nation’s cultural roots.
Eman Bushulaibi, Director of SPL, said the exhibition is an important part of the library’s centenary programme and reinforces its mission to preserve the UAE’s cultural and literary heritage.
“Nabati poetry has long served as a mirror of society and a record of cultural continuity,” she said. “Through this exhibition, we honour poets who captured the rhythm of everyday life and passed on the values that define our nation.”
The exhibition showcases works by Ali bin Rahma Al Shamsi, Rashid bin Tannaf Al Nuaimi, Saeed bin Hakim Al Saman Al Ketbi, Salem bin Mohammed Al Jamri, Khalifa bin Mutarrif Al-Jabri, Muhammad Al Khayal Al-Teneiji, Salem Bin Saeed Al Dahmani, Ousha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Rashid bin Ablan Al Ketbi, Ali bin Sultan bin Bakhit Al Amimi, Rabie bin Yaqut, Mohammed Bin Souqat, Kemaidesh bin Numan Al Kaabi and Salem bin Khamis Al Dhaheri — each representing a distinct voice in the UAE’s poetic heritage.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox