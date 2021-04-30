Sharjah: The Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah (LSDA) sent messages to workers and employers on the occasion of Labour Day, observed globally on May 1, wishing them good health, safety and for the world to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible.
LSDA also called for solidarity between employers and workers “to overcome the exceptional circumstances, and turn these challenges into an opportunity, so we can defeat the pandemic”.
Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, LSDA chairman, said: “Our celebration of Labour Day is driven by the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to support workers and provide a decent work environment for them as well as the employers in the emirate of Sharjah.”
Al Qaseer also pointed out the efforts by LSDA in fighting COVID-19. “Since the global outbreak of coronavirus, the authority has launched awareness campaigns for workers and employers in Sharjah to maintain safety and public health to avoid the spread of the pandemic.
What is Labour Day
Labour Day or International Workers’ Day is celebrated in most countries every May 1 to honour the contribution and hard work of workers across the world.