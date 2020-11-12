Sharjah: As part of its constant endeavour to facilitate procedures for customers, the Vehicle Impounded Services Office of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police General Command, which was opened recently, has started providing all services related to impounded vehicles at Tasjeel Village in Sharjah from 2.30pm to 8pm.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, stressed that Sharjah Police was keen on facilitating the procedures for the public in order to achieve the goals of Sharjah Police, which are in line with the Ministry of Interior’s objectives of enhancing customer satisfaction over the services provided.