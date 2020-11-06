Ajman: Motorists can now get their electric vehicles charged at a dedicated area in Al Nuaimiyah Comprehensive Police Station in Ajman, according to Ajman Police.
The move is in line with the UAE’s push for green development and the Ajman Government 2021 strategy towards a green economy.
Lt Col Mohammad Abdullah Abu Shihab, head of the Nuaimiyah Comprehensive Police Station, said the initiative to provide a charging device for electric vehicles is part of the “One Hour” initiative where electric car owners can use the charging device for their vehicles at a designated parking lot at the centre.
The initiative is expected to encourage residents to use electric vehicles and enhance quality of life while protecting the environment.