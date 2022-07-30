Sharjah: Highways linking Sharjah city with the emirate’s Eastern Region, which had been affected by heavy rains recently, have now fully reopened to normal traffic.
Colonel Dr Ali Al Kay Al Hamoudi, director of the Eastern Region Police Department, confirmed that the reopened highways include Sharjah-Kalba Road, Sharjah-Khor Fakkan Road, as well as the internal streets of Khor Fakkan. Traffic has also returned to normal in Shees and Nahwa areas.
Many internal streets in the city of Kalba have also been reopened, with specialised teams continuing their efforts to open the remaining streets as soon as possible. Col Al Hamoudi said the teams have removed obstacles that were recently carried by floodwaters from the rains.
He praised the efforts of the strategic partners of Sharjah Police who worked round the clock and the cooperation of community members who stood side by side with the work team to overcome the crisis.
Public buses
Meanwhile passenger transport service from Sharjah city to the Eastern Region - to the City Centre point in Fujairah - on intercity public buses also resumed on Saturday, Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) announced.
Public bus services going to the cities of Kalba and Khorfakkan, however, remain suspended until further notice, SRTA tweeted.
Weekend weather
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had said weather is expected to become stable this weekend. Sunday’s weather was forecast to be dusty and partly cloudy at times, with low clouds expected to appear in the morning over the eastern coast that may become convective in the afternoon over the mountains. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, NCM had said.