Sharjah: Sharjah Police confiscated 462 scooters, bicycles and motorbikes as part of a campaign to enforce traffic rules, an official said on Tuesday.

The campaign was launched in cooperation with Bee’ah, Major Mohammad Rashid Al Shehi, Head of the Traffic Investigation and Control Department at the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police, said the crackdown on riders, cyclists and bikers was part of an ongoing traffic campaign aimed at making the roads safer and to reduce accidents caused by them.

Major Al Shehi said the Traffic and Patrols Department launched a massive campaign in Sharjah on March 2 to limit the use of electric scooters, motorcycles and bicycles on main roads and subways. In its first week, it resulted in the seizure of 104 electric scooters, 53 motorcycles, and 305 bicycles. The most prominent of these violations was riding scooters and bicycles in places and roads designated for vehicles and the riders’ failures to comply with safety measures, such as wearing of helmet and phosphorous clothing and other requirements that guarantee the safety of the riders as well as other road users.

Referring to an accident involving an electric scooter in the Industrial Zone of Sharjah recently, which resulted in the rider being seriously injured, the official said that necessary legal measures have been taken against violators.