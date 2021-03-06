Dubai: The Dubai Police has won the EQFM Challenge for Diversity, Inclusion & Gender Equality for the initiatives launched by the Dubai Police Women Council that have contributed to empowering and strengthening the role of Emirati women and their inclusion into police work in terms of security work and community happiness.
The Award is part of the EQFM Challenges 2021 that evaluates organisations best projects or initiatives in one or more categories including Circular Economy, Diversity, Inclusion & Gender Equality, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, lauded the Dubai Police Women Council on their achievement and praised their efforts in empowering and enhancing the role of women in various police fields, specialisations and positions. He reaffirmed the Dubai Police’s keenness to achieve diversity, inclusion and gender equality across the various police disciplines as part of the force’s endeavour to fulfil government directives and support the Emirates Gender Balance Index.
'Ensuring community happiness'
Meanwhile, the Assistant to Commander-in-chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs, Major General Dr Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, said: “Winning the European Award is as a culmination of the efforts made by the Women’s Police Council to ensure community happiness, and to empower and enhance the role of women in police work through the application of international best practices in this field,” Al Obaidly said.
Major Anoud Al Saadi, Chairperson of Dubai Police Women Council for Community Happiness, said the Award crowns the Council’s tireless efforts in promoting women’s full involvement and ensuring their happiness at workplace. “Dubai Police has set three strategic objectives to define directions for the Women’s Council to ensure diversity, inclusiveness and gender equality. These include increasing the level of women’s participation, introducing the legislative and institutional framework to support women, and developing a spirit of participation, leadership and responsibility.” Al Saadi said.