Dubai: UAE has administered 37,460 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over the past 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of doses given to 6,325,211. It also means the rate of vaccine distribution stands at 63.95 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination.
Vaccinated doesn't mean no precautions
Authorities have been quick to point out that being vaccinated doesn't mean that you cannot catch or spread infection. They've therefore stressed over and over again that people need to maintain precautionary measures set before them, which includes wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from others.