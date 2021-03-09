Dubai: Abu Dhabi is launching a new programme to get government employees pick up the most in-demand digital skills.
They Abu Dhabi Digital Programme will result in participants getting the ‘Digital Transformation Certification’. It features three levels, which include awareness, application and strategic phases.
This comes as the first initiative from the Department of Government Support, represented by Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) and Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA).
* After completing this level, participants will transition to the Application Level, wherein they will be able to specialise and become certified practitioners in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, or fintech.
* And last, employees will undergo the Strategic Level, where they will join one of three digital leadership tracks - Future Digital Leader Programme, the Young Digital Leader Programme, and Executive Digital Leadership Programme.
“Digital literacy is no longer a simple matter of adding value to existing systems,” said Mansoor Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Executive Director – Strategic Planning Sector at ADDA.
“Rather, because of the rapid growth of digitisation in today’s fast-moving world, it has become a staple requirement for all government employees who wish to be the next generation of digitally-aware and technology-driven young professionals.”
On completion of the programme, participants will get the Digital Transformation Certification, "ultimately equipping Abu Dhabi’s workforce with in-demand job skills and strengthening the UAE’s employability targets".
Through the programme, we look to equip eager, capable government employees with the necessary insights and knowledge to utilise and navigate pertinent digital technologies and concepts