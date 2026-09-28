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Sharjah Police puts 65 personnel to the test in athletics

400m, 800m and 1,500m races help identify talent for future UAE competitions

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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65 Sharjah Police personnel compete in 400m, 800m and 1,500m races.
65 Sharjah Police personnel compete in 400m, 800m and 1,500m races.
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sixty-five Sharjah Police personnel took to the track to compete in the force’s first athletics championship, with races held over 400 metres, 800 metres and 1,500 metres.

The championship was organised by the Sharjah Police General Command’s General Department of Resources and Support Services, through its Sports Activities Section, as part of efforts to strengthen personnel’s physical fitness, mental alertness and operational readiness.

Beyond the competition itself, the event gave organisers an opportunity to assess participants’ athletic abilities and identify promising sporting talent who could go on to represent Sharjah Police at championships organised by the UAE Ministry of Interior and other sporting events.

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From fitness to faster response

Major Matar Salem Al Rashidi, Head of the Sports Activities Section, said physical fitness plays a key role in preparing security personnel both physically and mentally.

He said good fitness levels help officers meet the demands of their field duties, while mental alertness can support greater concentration and faster response times.

Al Rashidi said the championship was designed not only to develop personnel’s physical capabilities, but also to promote positive competition and identify outstanding athletes for future representation.

Three races, one goal

Personnel competed in:

• 400-metre race

• 800-metre race

• 1,500-metre race

The races enabled organisers to evaluate participants’ performance and fitness while encouraging discipline and competitive spirit among Sharjah Police personnel.

Winners honoured

The event ended with the honouring of the participants who secured the top positions, recognising their performances throughout the championship.

The competition also showcased what Sharjah Police described as high levels of discipline, physical fitness and mental readiness, highlighting the role of sporting activities in supporting personnel’s preparedness for their professional duties.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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