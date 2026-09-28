400m, 800m and 1,500m races help identify talent for future UAE competitions
Sharjah: Sixty-five Sharjah Police personnel took to the track to compete in the force’s first athletics championship, with races held over 400 metres, 800 metres and 1,500 metres.
The championship was organised by the Sharjah Police General Command’s General Department of Resources and Support Services, through its Sports Activities Section, as part of efforts to strengthen personnel’s physical fitness, mental alertness and operational readiness.
Beyond the competition itself, the event gave organisers an opportunity to assess participants’ athletic abilities and identify promising sporting talent who could go on to represent Sharjah Police at championships organised by the UAE Ministry of Interior and other sporting events.
Major Matar Salem Al Rashidi, Head of the Sports Activities Section, said physical fitness plays a key role in preparing security personnel both physically and mentally.
He said good fitness levels help officers meet the demands of their field duties, while mental alertness can support greater concentration and faster response times.
Al Rashidi said the championship was designed not only to develop personnel’s physical capabilities, but also to promote positive competition and identify outstanding athletes for future representation.
Personnel competed in:
• 400-metre race
• 800-metre race
• 1,500-metre race
The races enabled organisers to evaluate participants’ performance and fitness while encouraging discipline and competitive spirit among Sharjah Police personnel.
The event ended with the honouring of the participants who secured the top positions, recognising their performances throughout the championship.
The competition also showcased what Sharjah Police described as high levels of discipline, physical fitness and mental readiness, highlighting the role of sporting activities in supporting personnel’s preparedness for their professional duties.