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Dubai Police set two Guinness World Records at Dubai Marathon 2026

10km taekwondo run and stretcher challenge highlight endurance and teamwork

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police set two Guinness World Records at Dubai Marathon 2026
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Dubai: Dubai Police has added another global milestone to its record, securing two new Guinness World Records during the Dubai Marathon 2026, reinforcing its reputation for excellence in sports and institutional performance.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, received the official Guinness World Records certificates at a ceremony held at the Dubai Police Officers’ Club, attended by senior officers including Brigadier Dr Jassim Mohammed Hassan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Training.

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The first record was achieved by coach Saeed Bilal, who completed a 10km run in 48.6 minutes while wearing a taekwondo uniform — setting a new global benchmark in the category.

The second record showcased teamwork and operational readiness, with a Dubai Police team — including Second Lieutenant Hassan Bilal, First Sergeant Arif Abdul Razzaq, First Corporal Nabil Al Shami, and First Corporal Mohamed Sharif — carrying a 70kg patient on a stretcher over 10km in 56.50 minutes.

The feat highlighted endurance, coordination, and field efficiency under physically demanding conditions.

Al Marri praised the participants, noting that the achievement reflects Dubai Police’s continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and active participation in international sporting events.

He added that such accomplishments underline the force’s dedication to promoting fitness, teamwork, and community engagement, while aligning with global best practices in both sports and public service.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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