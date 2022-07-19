Sharjah: The Traffic and Patrols Department at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters organised a three-day traffic awareness exhibition at Al Zahia City Center. The exhibition, which ends on Wednesday, is being held in cooperation with Sharjah Driving Institute and Rafid Vehicle Solutions Company.
Captain Saud Al Shaiba, Director of the Traffic Awareness and Media Branch at Sharjah Police, said the exhibition aims to spread road safety awareness among the various segments of society and thereby reduce congestion and accidents.
Capt Al Shaiba added that the exhibition includes an overview for the centre’s visitors about the dangers of speeding, by displaying a set of photos of traffic accidents and some mistakes commonly committed by motorists that often lead to accidents. He also said that the event hosts a number of traffic awareness activities for children, including competitions and daily raffle draws.
The captain added that the exhibition is part of many campaigns organised by the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police, in keeping with the objectives of the Ministry of Interior, to ensure road safety for all.