Sharjah: The Department of Comprehensive Police Stations at the General Command of Sharjah Police has launched the ‘Smart Translation for Foreign Customers’ and ‘Remote Visual Investigation’ services, in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing security and safety and enhancing public confidence in the effectiveness of the services provided by the police.
Colonel Yousef bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at Sharjah Police, confirmed that the Sharjah Police General Command was keen to develop its policing systems and upgrade services in line with the government’s directives, to enhance leadership in all aspects of policing and security work. Noting that ‘Smart Translation for Foreign Customers’ and ‘Remote Visual Investigation’ are two value-added services that work to save time and effort, Col Bin Harmoul said the new facilities will facilitate public services at comprehensive police stations in the emirate.
Colonel Bin Harmoul explained that the ‘Smart Translation for Foreign Customers’ service is available in 192 languages, allowing customers to communicate effectively in their mother tongue at police stations. This service is particularly effective in dealing with criminal cases and traffic-related incidents.
Col Bin Harmoul also said that the ‘Remote Visual Investigation’ service uses digital technologies that contribute to effective communication with defendants during interrogation, particularly in family disputes.
He stressed the pivotal role of innovation in the process of development and continuous improvement of policing services,