Sharjah Police launches 50% fee relief package for businesses

Three-month initiative offers discounts on permits, fines and training fees
Sharjah: Sharjah Police Headquarters has approved a comprehensive package of financial incentives and fee reductions aimed at supporting businesses and strengthening the emirate’s economic environment, in line with a recent decision by the Sharjah Executive Council.
The initiative is designed to ease operational costs for commercial establishments and enhance Sharjah’s investment competitiveness by offering targeted relief across a range of security-related fees and penalties.
Under the new package, businesses will benefit from a series of discounts on administrative and regulatory charges, including:
A 50 per cent reduction on security permit renewal fees for commercial activities.
A 50 per cent discount on outstanding security-related violations and fines, providing relief for existing penalties.
A 50 per cent reduction on fees for subscribing to approved security systems.
A 20 per cent discount on mandatory training programmes required for companies.
Sharjah Police said the initiative also includes additional facilitations aimed at further easing procedures for the business community, beyond the announced fee reductions.
The measures will be implemented for a three-month period, starting from the official effective date of the Sharjah Executive Council’s decision.
The package reflects ongoing efforts to support economic activity in the emirate and reinforce a business-friendly regulatory environment.