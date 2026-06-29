GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah Police launches 50% fee relief package for businesses

Three-month initiative offers discounts on permits, fines and training fees

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Businesses to get 50% cuts on permits, violations and security system fees
Businesses to get 50% cuts on permits, violations and security system fees
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah Police Headquarters has approved a comprehensive package of financial incentives and fee reductions aimed at supporting businesses and strengthening the emirate’s economic environment, in line with a recent decision by the Sharjah Executive Council.

The initiative is designed to ease operational costs for commercial establishments and enhance Sharjah’s investment competitiveness by offering targeted relief across a range of security-related fees and penalties.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.   

Significant reductions announced

Under the new package, businesses will benefit from a series of discounts on administrative and regulatory charges, including:

  • A 50 per cent reduction on security permit renewal fees for commercial activities.

  • A 50 per cent discount on outstanding security-related violations and fines, providing relief for existing penalties.

  • A 50 per cent reduction on fees for subscribing to approved security systems.

  • A 20 per cent discount on mandatory training programmes required for companies.

Broader Facilitations

Sharjah Police said the initiative also includes additional facilitations aimed at further easing procedures for the business community, beyond the announced fee reductions.

The measures will be implemented for a three-month period, starting from the official effective date of the Sharjah Executive Council’s decision.

The package reflects ongoing efforts to support economic activity in the emirate and reinforce a business-friendly regulatory environment.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Indian expats in the UAE will also have to pay more for passport services from July 1. Photo used for illustrative purposes

India hikes passport fees, applicable to expats in UAE

3m read
Sharjah Police report 99.7per cent safety level in 2025 quality-of-life indicators report

Sharjah tops regional safety rankings with 99.7% score

3m read
There is no provision in international law for a coastal state charging for passage through a natural waterway, whether you call it a toll or a fee or whatever. a legal expert says.

No tolls, just fees? What Iran's plan for Hormuz means

4m read
Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska aired concerns of US lawmakers who seek H-1B relief for foreign teachers.

US lawmakers seek H-1B relief for foreign teachers

2m read