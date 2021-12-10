Sharjah: Sharjah Police have honoured the winners of ‘Polite Student’ award in its first edition.
Brigadier Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar, Deputy Director General of Resources and Support Services, honoured five students with the ‘Polite Student’ award, in the presence of Dr Muhadtha Al Hashemi, Chairman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Ali Ahmad Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Lt Col Dr Ruqaya Jassim Mohammed, Director of the Center for Social Support, Lt Ghonaima Issa and a number of distinguished professors and students.
This comes within the initiatives launched by the Social Support Center at Sharjah Police General Command, which targeted school students committed to the behavioural and ethical aspects during their school years — in line with the aspirations and visions of the Sharjah Police General Command to limit the spread of negative phenomena and behaviours in society in general, and the school community in particular.
Enhancing quality of life
Brigadier Bin Nassar, during the honouring ceremony, stressed the societal role played by educational and security institutions in promoting community awareness through the various initiatives organised in cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police, that seek to enhance quality of life in the school community and encourage positive relations and positive behaviour among students. These initiatives also seek to make students aware of the dangerous consequences of negative behaviour such as the phenomenon of bullying.
Brigadier Bin Nassar thanked the faculty staff for their unlimited support towards distinguished students in scientific and behavioural aspects. He congratulated all the students who were honoured, wishing them continued success.