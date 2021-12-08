Hira Zubair, a parent at GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis with her family, who won Dh30,000 worth of ‘GEMS Rewards Points’ Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Ten parents from GEMS Education school group have each won Dh30,000 worth of ‘GEMS Rewards Points’ redeemable against tuition fees, school transport, uniforms and more.

The 10 parents had been automatically entered into a prize draw when they paid their annual school fees in full using their First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) Mastercard credit card.

The draw is part of GEMS’ partnership with FAB, in which each year holders of FAB GEMS Mastercard cobranded credit card have the chance to win Dh30,000 in the form of 300,000 GEMS Rewards Points.

Financial relief

Hira Zubair, whose child attends GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, said: “At first we were shocked when we got the phone call, and then we were over the moon. This win will provide some financial relief and make a big difference for us, especially after a very challenging year.”

Aya Mohamed Elsayed Ahmed, a parent at GEMS Westminster School – Sharjah, said: “I have a great deal of respect for the school, and every day I see the value and rewards in my child’s education and development… I’ll be using the points for next year’s school fees.”

‘Adding value’

Ershad Ahmed, Head of Loyalty and Strategic Partnerships, GEMS Education, said: “Being able to give back to families in this way is the reason we prioritise our partnerships with institutions like FAB. Our GEMS loyalty scheme, GEMS Rewards, adds value to the lives of the entire GEMS network of parents, staff and their friends and family.”

Futoon Almazrouei, Group Head of Consumer Banking Group UAE, FAB, said: “At FAB, we will continue to work alongside our partners in the education sector to bring exclusive discounts and offers to support families and help children achieve their full potential.”