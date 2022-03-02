Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) organised more than 16,000 inspection visits in 2021 at various industrial facilities and business establishments to ensure their compliance with environmental standards, regulations and laws.
Omar Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the Health Control and Safety Department at Sharjah Municipality, said that during the past year, SCM had issued more than 29,000 environmental permits and 6,450 permits for vehicles transporting hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It also organised 13 monitoring campaigns, during which, appropriate administrative and legal measures were taken against violating facilities.
The inspection teams also checked the implementation of safety requirements at these facilities to ensure employee safety and reduce harmful effects on the surrounding environment.
Sharjah Municipality conducts periodic and surprise inspection visits to ensure that these facilities obtain the necessary permits to conduct their businesses, such as environmental permits, waste disposal permits and other permits.
Al Muhairi explained that the municipality had upgraded the environmental compliance standards and taken great strides in achieving institutional and operational excellence, in coordination with various relevant local and federal government institutions.