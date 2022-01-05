Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has deployed its emergency teams to deal with water-logging due to rain in different parts of the emirate. The teams deal with all reports received at the SCM Call Centre on the 993 phone number round the clock.
Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality and Head of the Rain Emergency Team at the municipality, said that the teams use pumps to suck out the water in areas that witness heavy water-logging, in order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. The municipality works in tandem with the General Command of Sharjah Police, the General Directorate of Sharjah Civil Defence and other authorities concerned.
Meanwhile, Hassan Al Tafaq, Assistant Director-General of the Agriculture and Environment Sector, said SCM deployed 95 tankers of its own and used 50 private tankers and also used 125 suction pumps for the purpose. Around 200 tankers were put on standby to deal with any additional water accumulation.
Read more
- Video: Early morning rain in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah, cloudy across Dubai, Sharjah, and other emirates, lowest temperature recorded at 5.4°C in Jabal Jais
- Watch: Rescue helicopter airlifts two people stuck in Ras Al Khaimah floodwaters
- Video: Rain, strong winds, and clouds in parts of the UAE including Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi
- UAE: Overcast skies in Dubai, rain in Abu Dhabi, chance of dusty weather due to strong winds in various parts of the UAE
SCM had earlier cleaned the rainwater drainage holes in different parts of Sharjah to drain out rainwater.