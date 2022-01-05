Dubai: It's raining in parts of Abu Dhabi. On Wednesday morning, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported of rain in Al Ain, and some islands off the Abu Dhabi coast.
The NCM issued a llow weather alert showing that convective clouds had been monitored over some coastal areas of Abu Dhabi.
The weather bureau said in the daily forecast: "[The weather will be] Partly cloudy in general, and dusty at times. Low cloud amount will increase over some coastal areas and islands with a probability of light rainfall."
Strong winds, at times, will causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility.
The maximum temperature in the coastal parts of the country, including Dubai and Sharjah, is expected to be between 21-24°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 4-18°C.
In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 19-25°C, and 14-17°C in the mountainous regions.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 5.4°C in Jabal Jais.
Humidity will be moderate at 80-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
The sea in the Arabian Gulf is expected to be very rough with a wave height of 8-10ft offshore, and rough in the Oman Sea.