Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police air wing rescued two people stranded in floodwaters in the valleys of Jebel Jais Road on Monday. There were no reports of any injuries.
Videos posted on social media showed a police rescue helicopter airlifting two people who were sitting on the roof of a vehicle that was surrounded by floodwaters in Wadi al-Bayh.
Ras Al Khaimah Police have cautioned all residents and visitors to stay away from valleys and areas that are flooded, following the recent rains.
Police also advised the public to exercise caution while driving in the rain.