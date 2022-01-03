Dubai: On Friday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Instagram to share a clip of lightning near Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower.
Within an hour, the video had close to 200,000 likes.
Heavy to moderate rainfall was reported in many parts of the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall are expected on Tuessday, as well..