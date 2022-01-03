Dubai: More rain has been reported in various parts of the UAE. On Monday evening, the National Center of Meteorology reported rainfall of various intensities in parts of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
The NCM shared a yellow and orange alert, warning of unstable weather till 9pm tonight.
The alert showed that convective clouds were monitored over coastal areas along the Arabian Sea, causing strong winds in these areas reaching up to 45km/h.
Th weather bureau has also warned people to remain cautious near wadis or valleys and other low-lying areas, which are prone to flooding.