Dubai: It's raining across the UAE. On Monday afternoon, NCM reported rainfall of various intensities in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) shared a yellow alert, warning of unstable weather till 9pm tonight. The alert showed that convective clouds were monitored over coastal areas along the Arabian Sea, causing strong winds in these areas reaching up to 45km/h.
The weather bureau has also warned of reduced visibility and dust storms caused by strong winds in these areas. UAE residents have been also been advised to stay cautious around wadis or valleys that are prone to flooding.