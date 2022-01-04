Dubai: After rain was reported in some parts of the UAE on Tuesday evening, the UAE's Ministry of Interior called on UAE motorists to exercise caution while driving as severe winds, dust, and rain in different parts of the county will reduce visibility on some UAE roads.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Al Ain, and parts of Abu Dhabi recieved scattered rainfall today.
The NCM shared a weather alert, which showed that convective clouds were monitored over some parts of the UAE. The weather bureau also shared 3D-images of the cloud formation.
The NCM predicted partly cloudy and dusty weather for Wednesday.
"Moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds, and strong at times, will cause blowing sand, and may be suspended dust reducing horizontal visibility, with a speed 25 ‐ 35km/hr, reaching 60 km/hr," warned the NCM.
The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.