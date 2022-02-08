Sharjah: Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, accompanied by Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipal Council, and Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, recently visited the Air Wing Department at the General Administration of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior for an aerial inspection that included a number of sites and squares in the city of Sharjah. They were received by Colonel Dr Saeed Ghareeb Al Mazrouai, Director of the Air Wing Department.
Eye on industrial areas
The tour party included Brigadier General Dr Ahmad Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations at Sharjah Police, Hassan Al Taffaq, Assistant Director General of the Agriculture and Environment Sector, Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director General of the Engineering and Buildings Sector, Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director General of the Customer Service Sector, and Saif Al Tunaiji, Director of the Legal Affairs Department. The aerial inspection covered a number of areas in Sharjah, including Al Saja’a and the industrial areas, Al Nahda and Al Taawun areas. The traffic situation in those areas also came under scrutiny during the aerial survey.
Major General Al Shamsi stressed that the tour was in keeping with the strategy of the Ministry of Interior and Sharjah Police’s keenness to enhance security and quality of community life in the emirate. He praised the role of Sharjah Municipal Council in providing civic facilities to community members and ensuring the security and safety of individuals.
Cooperation and coordination
Meanwhile, Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipal Council, said that the Municipal Council and Sharjah Municipality were working to enhance cooperation and coordination with Sharjah Police and the authorities concerned in the emirate to enhance security and safety and provide all civic facilities to residents.
Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji praised the role played by Sharjah Police in maintaining security and safety of community members and the continuous coordination with the Municipal Council in various areas of common concern and interest. He also praised the efforts of the Air Wing Department at Sharjah Police in ensuring safety and security.