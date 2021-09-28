Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a decision raising the minimum salary of Sharjah Police staff to Dh17,500.
Announced on radio
The decision, which aims to provide a decent life to citizens, covers all Emirati staff working at Sharjah police. Dr Sheikh Sultan first made the announcement on Tuesday through the ‘Direct Line’ programme on Sharjah Radio.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, extended his gratitude to Dr Sheikh Sultan for his gesture, which reflects his continuous and unlimited support to the Sharjah Police, saying that the decision will positively affect the lives of all Sharjah Police staff.