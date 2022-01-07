Stock Sharjah Police
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have warned against spreading rumours, following the recent circulation of fake news on social media regarding opening of registrations for Emiratis for jobs in the country’s armed forces.

Sharjah Police have advised everyone to source information from official channels and platforms only and not to pay attention to incorrect information. Police further clarified that any military or civilian job opening is announced through the official channels of Sharjah Police only, in order to ensure transparency, which is in keeping with the policies of Sharjah Police General Command.

The Sharjah Police General Command affirmed that it had all the effective skills and technical means at its disposal to track and arrest those spreading false news and rumours and their promoters. Police also said they had the legal authority to refer all violators of law to the judicial authority in order to preserve the security and stability of society.