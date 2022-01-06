Abu Dhabi: More than 1,200 motorists in the emirate of Abu Dhabi were able to retain their driving licences in 2021 after attending retraining courses in driving etiquette, Abu Dhabi Police said.
The 1,219 motorists attended 789 courses to reduce number of black traffic points against their names, Abu Dhabi Police said in a statement today.
Making roads safer
Colonel Ahmed Al Khaili, Director of the Police Community Security Sector’s Follow-up and Aftercare Department, stressed the authority’s keenness to spread security and community awareness and to support retraining programmes for motorists with the aim of enhancing road safety.
Accordingly, re-education courses were provided in three languages last year, including Arabic and English. The courses emphasise positive road behaviour and educate attendees about safe driving practises.
Black point regulations
In Abu Dhabi, a driver who clocks 24 traffic black points has his driving licence suspended for three months as a punitive measure. An errant driver who passes the retraining course, however, is allowed to drive once again. If a motorist receives 48 black points in total, the driving licence is suspended for up to six months, and if a driver receives 72 black points, the licence is suspended for up to a year.