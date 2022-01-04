Abu Dhabi: An Asian traffic accident victim was airlifted to hospital in Abu Dhabi on Monday, Abu Dhabi Police said.
The man, in his 30s, was injured after a vehicle collided with a truck on Sweihan Road due to the sleepiness and tiredness of the driver, police added. Two other injured people were also transported by ambulances to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, where the Asian man was flown to on-board an Abu Dhabi Police air ambulance helicopter.
The air ambulance provided him with necessary medical care while being transported to hospital to complete the treatment.
The Traffic and Patrol Directorate of the force urged drivers to pull over the vehicle safely if they feel exhausted or sleepy, always wear a seat belt and not be distracted while driving.