Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality impounded 3,911 abandoned cars from different areas of the emirate during the first half of 2021.

Mohammad Al Kaabi, Head of Operations Department at the Municipal Control and Inspection Department in Sharjah Municipality, said the vehicles were impounded as they were left unattended for long periods of time.

Awareness drive

Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) carries out continuous inspection and awareness campaigns to urge the public not to abandon their vehicles in the sandy areas beside buildings for long periods. The abandoned vehicles become eyesores and distort the civilised appearance of the city, as they are prone to the accumulation of dust, and hence be at risk of being towed away by the municipal inspection teams.

During the first half of this year, Sharjah municipality impounded 3,911 vehicles as they were completely dirty. Owners of other vehicles with less dirt were notified to keep their vehicles properly cleaned and maintained in order to avoid them being impounded. Some of the seized vehicles did not have the number plates and had been parked in prohibited areas, Al Kaabi said.

Dh500 fine

Car owners who leave their cars parked on the streets for long periods of time will be fined Dh500. The municipality gives car owners a grace period of 24 to 72 hours to avoid fines by to removing their vehicles from a particular location if it had been parked there for a long period of time.

“The car will be confiscated if the owner fails to respond to the warning and notification of the municipality. The regulations have been put in place by the municipality in efforts to maintain the general appearance of the city. The municipality urges vehicle owners to follow regulations and ensure safety of their vehicles if they are travelling abroad,” Al Kaabi added.

