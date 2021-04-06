Stock Sharjah skyline
The Sharjah skyline. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives
Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality is now issuing permits for restaurants to sell food to non-Muslim consumers during Ramadan fasting hours this year.

The civic body on Tuesday announced on social media that its Food Control Section had started receiving applications from food establishments to serve food to non-Muslim communities during the daytime in Ramadan.

The municipality also noted that it had suspended the issuance of permits allowing establishments to display food on tables in front of stores and food outlets during Ramadan this year. The move is part of the precautionary measures undertaken to preserve public health and safety.