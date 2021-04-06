Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality is now issuing permits for restaurants to sell food to non-Muslim consumers during Ramadan fasting hours this year.
The civic body on Tuesday announced on social media that its Food Control Section had started receiving applications from food establishments to serve food to non-Muslim communities during the daytime in Ramadan.
Read more
- First Emirati patient undergoes bone marrow transplant through Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre
- Over 8.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given in UAE
- Agri-tech firm Silal to source 30,000t of fresh produce from 850 Abu Dhabi farms
- UAE pharmacies see near-doubling in demand for multivitamins, supplements claiming to boost immunity
The municipality also noted that it had suspended the issuance of permits allowing establishments to display food on tables in front of stores and food outlets during Ramadan this year. The move is part of the precautionary measures undertaken to preserve public health and safety.