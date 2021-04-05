Dubai: Abu Dhabi-based agritech company Silal has signed agreements with more than 850 farms in Abu Dhabi to source more than 30,000 tonnes of fresh produce during the current crop season.
The initiative is in line with “Silal’s endeavours to support farmers, promote local food production, and become a leading supplier of high quality, locally farmed fresh produce across the UAE.”
Silal provides farming inputs to contracted farmers and has a team of agricultural engineers who work with farmers to improve production quality and yields through sustainable farming practices. “Silal will continue to expand contract farming in Abu Dhabi and deploy advanced agritech solutions by working with local and international partners,” said Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO. “This is to achieve increased volumes of fresh agricultural crop production and raise the UAE’s self-sufficiency in selected products”
The company operates 16 collection centres in Abu Dhabi and three pack-houses. Additionally, it manages a distribution centre where it receives products from local farms, conducts quality control and distributes to customers across the UAE.