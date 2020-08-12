Sharjah what's open
A view of the Sharjah skyline. Seven people were injured when two vehicles collided on Al Khan Bridge. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Sharjah: Seven Arab nationals, aged between 17 and 26, were injured when the vehicles they were travelling in collided with each other on Al Khan Bridge in Sharjah last Friday. The accident had occurred around 9am.

Police report said injuries to some were serious.

The accident occurred when one vehicle — carrying five Arab youths aged 17 — jumped lane and collided with another vehicle that was carrying three Egyptian men.

All the injured were admitted to a hospital in Sharjah barring one, who was moved to a hospital in Dubai. Five of the injured were under treatment in intensive care unit, while two were discharged.

Police investigation revealed that the vehicle that caused the accident was being driven by a 17-year-old Syrian who did not possess a driving licence.

Al Gharb Police Station has launched an investigation into the accident.