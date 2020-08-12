Sharjah: Seven Arab nationals, aged between 17 and 26, were injured when the vehicles they were travelling in collided with each other on Al Khan Bridge in Sharjah last Friday. The accident had occurred around 9am.
Police report said injuries to some were serious.
See more
- Eid Al Adha 2020: See how UAE residents get into the festive mood
- UAE: Reader tries to cancel credit card, bank asks him to pay extra annual fee of Dh1,500
- Pictures: Follow the construction milestones of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of the beautiful mosques in the UAE
- Eid Al Adha 2020: Visit these heritage homes of the UAE now converted to hotels and museums
- Photos: How UAE residents celebrated Eid Al Adha
The accident occurred when one vehicle — carrying five Arab youths aged 17 — jumped lane and collided with another vehicle that was carrying three Egyptian men.
All the injured were admitted to a hospital in Sharjah barring one, who was moved to a hospital in Dubai. Five of the injured were under treatment in intensive care unit, while two were discharged.
Read more
- Two stabbed to death in Sharjah after argument turns violent
- Abu Dhabi University introduces 20% discount for healthcare workers and their families
- RTA to auction 90 distinguished vehicle number plates on August 22 in Dubai
- Dubai maid’s suicide attempt fails; charged with theft
- Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre launches a new Customer Relationship Management platform
- COVID-19: Indian visitors from UAE stuck in Musandam are now back in Kerala
Police investigation revealed that the vehicle that caused the accident was being driven by a 17-year-old Syrian who did not possess a driving licence.
Al Gharb Police Station has launched an investigation into the accident.