Dubai: A Dubai maid who attempted to commit suicide inside her employer’s villa, went on trial after being accused of stealing jewellery, clothes and watches from her employer.
According to Dubai Court of First Instance, the Filipina maid tried to commit suicide by having 14 paracetamol pills at one go, but she was rescued and admitted to hospital.
Her employer went to the maid’s bedroom to collect her passport when she found the stolen items stored in a travel bag.
The 34-year-old Emirati employer testified that the 25-year-old maid was employed at her house in the Al Qusais area of Dubai since last December.
In March 2020, the maid tried to commit suicide.
“She [tried to] commit suicide, but was rescued and admitted to hospital. When Dubai Police asked for her passport and I went back to the house to get the passport. That was when I discovered that she had hidden the stolen items in her bag,” said the Emirati employer on record.
The maid had stolen eight gold necklaces, earrings, ring, three mobile phones, a charger for Apple products, clothes, three hand bags, five wallets, six watches and seven bras.
“I alerted Dubai Police who went with me to the hospital. While I was speaking to her, I saw her wearing my silver bracelet. She admitted to the theft and returned it back to me,” added the Emirati woman.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the maid with theft.
The next hearing will be on August 26.