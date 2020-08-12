New set of educators will join 7,500 teachers in nearly 50 schools run by Gems Education

Dubai: Gems Education, the UAE’s biggest school group, has hired 800 new teachers for its nearly 50 schools in the country for the new academic year that starts on August 30.

The announcement came as part of a statement on Wednesday from Sunny Varkey, founder and executive chairman, Gems Education.

The new teachers will join the group’s current 7,500-strong group of educators, who teach more than 124,000 students under five different curricula in UAE.

Varkey’s statement addressed education issues in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Creating jobs

“I am immensely proud of my team of educators who demonstrated their excellence in managing the remote-learning sessions during the previous academic term. Now, an additional 800 new teachers, drawn from across the world, are arriving to the UAE to join us in delivering our vision of providing high-quality education for all,” he said.

“The education sector is an important driver of the national economy. It has helped build the foundations of a robust and diversified economy in addition to creating jobs and supporting ancillary industries, which contribute significant value to the GDP. The high quality of private KG-12 education has been a great enabler in positioning the UAE as a very attractive destination for global talent,” he added.

Top performance

The focus of the UAE in providing high-quality education is matched by its accomplishments, Varkey said.

“The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) are global benchmarks for the performance of the education sector. The UAE’s private schools are already among those in the top 15-20 nations in the world in this regard, and Gems Education is among the top eight school systems in the world,” he added. Right decision

While government regulators and educators in other countries are debating the course of action regarding school reopening, the UAE has taken “decisive” measures, he said.

“The decision to open schools in September is laudable and truly visionary, and I congratulate the UAE leadership for their tireless efforts in managing the COVID-19 situation efficiently. At Gems Education, we are in full readiness to ensure the provision of education — face-to-face and blended — based on the final directives of the Ministry of Education and the regulators, including KHDA [Knowledge and Human Development Authority.”

