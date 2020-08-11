Sharjah: Sharjah Public Library (SPL), an affiliate of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), will host four virtual sessions this month on topics that range from human development and self-development to culture and education, moderated by Rama Muhana.
These interactive sessions are being held as part of SPL’s mission to disseminate knowledge and develop the skills of its audience across varied segments and age groups.
On August 15 at 5pm, Dr. Mohammed Issam Mahho will lead the first interactive session on ‘Persuasion tools and mastering impact’ where attendees will imbibe strategies on how to use the power of persuasion through a variety of effective methods and techniques.
On August 22 at 5pm, Dr. Hala Alablam will lead the second session titled ‘Remedial reading for children’ to share and discuss the concept of remedial reading, a short-term intervention of tutoring struggling young readers, and explore its many components and programmes.
In May 2011, His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the new building of the library at the Cultural Palace Square, its current location under the title Sharjah Public Library. The new facility contains approximately half a million books in multiple languages across numerous fields, including science, humanities, art, and literature.
On August 24 at 5pm, Dr. Fatima Bu Haroon will engage the audience in a discussion on ‘Change your expectations … your life changes’ where she will provide insight into the types of expectations one experiences and what these reveal about an individual’s personality.
The concluding webinar session titled, ‘The art of childcare’, will be held on August 29 at 5pm. During this virtual discussion, Dr. Hossam Altatrari, will delve into the most common mistakes parents make with regard to their children’s education, nutrition, medication, and so on.