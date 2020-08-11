Sharjah: Parents can continue with 100 per cent distance learning for their children in the new term in private schools in Sharjah, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) announced on its Instagram page, “If parents are reluctant to send kids to the schools in the first phase of re-opening, then they can choose the Distance learning option.”
The development follows similar announcements by private school regulators in Dubai and Abu Dhabi recently. It also comes just days after SPEA’s release of reopening guidelines for schools.
Schools in the UAE had closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and fully switched to online classes until the end of the previous academic year.
They have been allowed to reopen from August 30 onwards for the new school year under precautionary measures. Also, each school will follow a model for the return to the classroom, including a normal school day, shift system, alternate days, or a mix of online and in-person classes.
Some parents uncomfortable with sending their children to school in light of the pandemic had been calling for a full distance learning option, which authorities have allowed and many schools have now confirmed for those who request it.