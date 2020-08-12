Image Credit:

Dubai: Do you want to own a special number plate for your vehicle? The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is now offering 90 premium car plates during its 104th open auction taking place on August 22 at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel.

According to RTA, the special two-digit car plate, V 12, will top the collection of 90 fancy plates of two, three, four and five digits bearing H-I-K-L-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z codes.

Interested bidders can register on the RTA website, Dubai Drive App, or at any of RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha beginning August 16.

“The registration will not be available at the auction hall. To ensure the safety, health and well-being of the public, RTA will take all precautionary health measures at the venue of the auction in cooperation with the hotel management. All participants must follow safety precautions, as is generally followed in the UAE,” the RTA said in statement on Wednesday.

Why people buy special plates

The RTA’s Licensing Agency has been conducting auctions of special number plates and millions of dirhams have been raised during online and public bindings.

Some bidders said special plates are not just for bragging rights but are also a form of investment when put in the market while others buy the plates to support RTA charitable projects.

RTA said: “Such plates are appealing to passionate clients seeking numbers that symbolise important events in their lives. These auctions are also of great importance to RTA as they serve the needs of a wide range of customers.”

Notes to bidders

The selling of number plates is subject to a five per cent VAT (value-added tax). Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai and must deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA.