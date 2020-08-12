Sharjah: An investigation has been launched after two men were found dead in Sharjah on August 8, a Sharjah Police official told Gulf News.
The two men were stabbed to death during a brawl after an argument turned violent. However, police have not ruled out foul play.
The victims were identified as K.J. 26 and M.R. 37.
The body of the two men of Nepalese nationality were found lying on the ground in the Sharqan residential area. There were deep wounds on the face, neck, chest and abdomen.
However, the motive behind the crime has not yet been established.
The bodies were transferred to a forensic laboratory for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
Police said they received a call for assistance around 7pm on August 8. When they arrived, they found a large crowd at the spot with two men lying in a pool of blood.
Police officers said the deceased were stabbed to death with an unidentified blunt object.
The case is with Al Gharb Police. A number of people who were present at the scene and who had witnessed the incident were summoned by the police for questioning.