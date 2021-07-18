Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced the opening of a new COVID-19 drive-through services centre in Rabdan area in Abu Dhabi.
The new centre has six tracks: two for vaccination and four for nasal swabs and DPI laser-based testing with a capacity of 200 vaccinations and 1,000 nasal swabs and laser tests per day.
The centre is open to from Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 8pm and on Friday from 10am to 8pm. The facility was built utilising shipping containers, similar to the centres recently opened in Al Sarouj in Al Ain and Al Manhal in Abu Dhabi. The shipping containers are more durable and adaptable, and provide a very high level of heat and cold resistance. They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.
With this new centre, the total number of COVID-19 drive-through services centres managed by SEHA has increased to seven in Abu Dhabi and 22 across the nation.
Anyone wanting to receive the vaccine or undergo COVID-19 screening at the centres can book an appointment through SEHA’s app.