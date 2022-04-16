Dubai_Police_honours_8_for_returning_more_than_AED_55,000_(1)-1650098264531
The honorees thanked Dubai Police for their gesture and said the honour brought them pride and joy Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police recently honoured eight individuals for their honesty after they handed over cash they had found in different locations.

Colonel Rashid Mohammed Saleh Al Shehhi, Deputy Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said that the cash found by the honorees amounted to Dh55,274.

Col Al Shehhi emphasised the importance of the collaboration between the members of the public and police in ensuring the security and happiness of society. He pointed out that rewarding the honorees comes in line with the Dubai Police’s keenness to strengthen the concept of community partnership and social responsibility.

read more

The honorees thanked Dubai Police for their gesture and said the honour brought them pride and joy.