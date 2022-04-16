Dubai: Dubai Police recently honoured eight individuals for their honesty after they handed over cash they had found in different locations.
Colonel Rashid Mohammed Saleh Al Shehhi, Deputy Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said that the cash found by the honorees amounted to Dh55,274.
Col Al Shehhi emphasised the importance of the collaboration between the members of the public and police in ensuring the security and happiness of society. He pointed out that rewarding the honorees comes in line with the Dubai Police’s keenness to strengthen the concept of community partnership and social responsibility.
read more
- UAE: Indian man honoured for returning cash found at ATM in Ajman
- Dubai Police honour volunteers of Positive Spirit Initiative and Emirati Marshals
- UAE: Ajman Police honour Egyptian expat for rescuing boy from drowning
- Here’s why Sharjah Police honoured two of their employees
- Sharjah Police honour five distinguished students with ‘Polite Student’ award
The honorees thanked Dubai Police for their gesture and said the honour brought them pride and joy.