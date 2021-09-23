Ajman: Ajman Police today honoured an Indian man for his honesty and integrity after he handed over to Ajman Police cash that he had found at an ATM here.
Lt Colonel Abdullah Khalfan Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director of the Office of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, handed a certificate of appreciation and reward to Pandian, an Indian expatriate, for his honesty and sense of duty by returning the money that he had found at an ATM in the emirate. Pandian immediately approached Ajman Police and handed over the cash.
Lt Colonel Al Nuaimi said Ajman Police were always keen to honour those who cooperate with the police and encouraged the public to help protect the interests of the society.
Pandian thanked Ajman Police and expressed his gratitude for the recognition he earned from the police force, stressing that what he did was out of a sense of duty towards society. He wished Ajman Police and its commander every success.