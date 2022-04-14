Sharjah: Brigadier General Ibrahim Al Ajel, Deputy Director General of Police Operations in Sharjah, has honoured two distinguished employees from the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police, Corporal Butti Al Madhani and Corporal Saif AlKindi, in appreciation of their efforts and dedication to work. The two Sharjah Police employees were honoured in the presence of Lt Col Omar Bu Ghanim, Deputy Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police.
Brigadier Al Ajel praised the efforts of the two employees in helping arrest an offender in record time.
Brigadier Al Ajel urged all employees of Sharjah Police to remain committed to their job and to respond to the call of duty with speed and sincerity in ensuring public safety. He also urged them to follow the example of the two employees who were honoured for their sincerity and dedication to work.