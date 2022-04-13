Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG) has announced the launch of the 'Future Shapers' programme that seeks to unlock the digital career and leadership potential of Abu Dhabi employees.
The development of this programme comes as part of ADSG’s efforts to strengthen the digital capabilities and skills of Abu Dhabi employees and support the digital agenda of Abu Dhabi Government. Targeting both Abu Dhabi Government employees and Abu Dhabi residents, the programme offers unrivalled access to a community of like-minded peers and specialised technology-industry members, as well as in-demand digital content and exclusive certifications for graduates who complete the programme. The programme has adopted a flexible learning approach that empowers participants to learn at their own pace.
Phased progress
Upon successful completion of the initial four-week ‘Challenge Phase’ of the programme, 5,000 of the top performers will be enrolled in the ‘Connect Phase’, which is a Nanodegree Program Scholarship focusing on advanced course content, real-world projects and expert reviews provided through weekly guidance sessions held by mentors and experts from the global technology education platform ‘Udacity’.
Sumaya Abdul Aziz Al Hosani, the dean of ADSG, said: “This programme serves as an exceptional opportunity for participants to develop the most in-demand skills and knowledge, which will ultimately empower them to become technology-aware and digitally-driven professionals. At ADSG, we believe that digital literacy is a stable requirement for all Abu Dhabi employees and we are confident that this programme will be a positive step towards bridging the future skills gap created by emerging technology.”
ADSG has successfully launched more than 23 training programmes, providing Abu Dhabi Government employees with the skills and expertise needed to enable them to participate in leading the future of Abu Dhabi’s government in the coming 50 years.