Dubai: A man in Dubai has been sentenced to five years in jail for attempting to kill his wife over a heated argument.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the husband tried to kill his wife who was working as a housemaid in a villa in the Jumeirah area of Dubai, by stabbing her with a fruit knife in different parts of her body.

According to records, the defendant didn’t want his wife to work as a housemaid, but she refused to leave her job. When he went to the villa to meet his wife, the villa owner told him to speak to the housemaid outside the villa, near the main gate. Few minutes later, the villa owner heard the housemaid yelling for help.

'I saw her bleeding'

“I went outside to see what the matter was. I saw her bleeding from the neck even as the defendant stabbed her one more time before running away. I called the police and ambulance,” the villa owner said on record.

The victim was transferred to hospital for treatment and the doctors managed to save her life. The defendant was later arrested and he admitted to trying to kill his wife.

The victim later told police officers that she was married for 10 years and the couple had some financial problems. The husband accused her of having a relationship with another man.

Recounting the stabbing incident, the victim said: “He [the husband] yelled at me, claiming that I was with another man in the bedroom, but I ignored him and asked him to leave. He then grabbed me by the neck and stabbed me with a small knife.”

The husband told police officers that he went to the villa where his wife worked to get back the money that she had borrowed from him. It was then that he saw a car near the villa, which he believed belonged to his wife’s boyfriend.