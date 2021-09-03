Dubai: Dubai Police’s Brigadier General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi and Colonel Khamis Ali Al Shamsi honoured the volunteers of the Positive Spirit Initiative and the Emirati Marshals, along with the security officers, at Al-Nasr, Al-Ahly and Al-Wasl clubs.
This was announced by Dubai Police in a tweet on Friday.
The Positive Spirit Initiative by Dubai Police is committed to enhance channels of communication with community members.
Read more
- Dubai Police, Emirates Auction sign deal to provide assistance to light vehicles damaged in accidents
- Expo 2020 Dubai: Arab Social Media Influencers Club of Dubai Press Club organises meeting for Arab Influencers Council
- UAE successful in combatting discrimination, violence against women and children, Aman Shelter says
- UAE leaders to announce 50 new national projects in September
The drive aims to make a positive impact on the lives of community members, particularly the youth, by encouraging them to make meaningful contributions to society in their leisure hours.