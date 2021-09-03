Dubai Police volunteers
Dubai Police officials with the volunteers. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: Dubai Police’s Brigadier General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi and Colonel Khamis Ali Al Shamsi honoured the volunteers of the Positive Spirit Initiative and the Emirati Marshals, along with the security officers, at Al-Nasr, Al-Ahly and Al-Wasl clubs.

This was announced by Dubai Police in a tweet on Friday.

The Positive Spirit Initiative by Dubai Police is committed to enhance channels of communication with community members.

The drive aims to make a positive impact on the lives of community members, particularly the youth, by encouraging them to make meaningful contributions to society in their leisure hours.