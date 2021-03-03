Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority says that March it the best time to enjoy outdoor and hiking in the emirate. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As milder temperatures continue to prevail across the UAE, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) is sharing useful tips and information to inspire residents explore the great outdoors. RAKTDA is running a series of videos on its social media channels throughout the month of March advising nature enthusiasts how best to prepare for an excursion as well as offering interesting insights into the various routes and some safety tips.

Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA, said: “The diverse terrain of Ras Al Khaimah offers hikers an extensive choice of outdoor experiences that appeal to first-time adventurers as well as experienced hikers.”

“We wanted to shine a light on the spectacular natural wonders of Ras Al Khaimah, as well as providing all hikers with guidance and support to enjoy memorable and safe nature-based experiences. We look forward to welcoming the local community, UAE residents as well as tourists to our many hidden ‘gems’ in the form of wadis, trails, and peaks in the coming month for a much-needed change of scenery and an opportunity to switch of and enjoy the Emirate’s majestic surroundings,” he added.

Social media competition

Ras Al Khaimah is a haven for photography buffs and content creators alike, with its stunning views and wonderful sunsets. RAKTDA has launched a social media competition. Anyone who posts photos or videos on their public profiles with #MyRAKHike will automatically be entered into a special draw to win pass for the Jebel Jais Flight and Jais Sky Tour. Two winners will be announced each week throughout the month.

Ras Al Khaimah is the perfect quick getaway for anyone looking to break out of their routines and immerse themselves in nature. Known as a hiker’s paradise, the Emirate offers the ideal setting for this outdoor activity that is fast becoming a must-do for people of all ages and abilities. Not only does hiking offer a number of physical benefits — including muscle and core strengthening and the lowering of blood pressure — but it is also known to support emotional well-being, improving mental health, and reducing stress.

Hiking hotspots

Recommended hiking spots are as Wadi Showka and Wadi Shahha, as well as lesser known hidden gems Wadi Naqab and the Wadi Showka Water Pools. RAKTDA will release video tips on hiking created by Fadi Hachicho, an experienced mountaineer who has scaled peaks including Kilimanjaro, and is the Founder and Head Guide at Adventurati; Paige Duvenage, the Lead Mountain Guide at Adventurati, who is well-versed in all things outdoors in addition to being a yoga instructor; Hazaa Fazaa, the Emirati outdoors advocate, who has led numerous open hikes as featured on his YouTube page; and Hussain Darwish, the Organising Marshal of The Human & K9 Ultimate Challenge and Founder of HK9.

RAKTDA noted the emirate is first city in the world to be certified as safe by Bureau Veritas and World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). All 45 of its hotels have received Bureau Veritas certification. RAKTDA is also working closely with all hotel partners to ensure they are strictly adhering to all government and public health guidelines and complying with all social distancing advisories.