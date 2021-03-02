1 of 12
Mikhail Gorbachev, the historic reformer who presided over the collapse of the Soviet Union, marked his 90th birthday in quarantine Tuesday and like everyone else is "tired" of virus restrictions, his spokesman said. Congratulations poured in from around the world, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel all sending their best wishes, Gorbachev's spokesman said. Above, file photo taken on April 03, 2012 Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev cheers up participants as French international chess grandmaster Vladislav Tkachiev plays blind in Moscow a simultaneous match against Russian politicians.
Gorbachev, who championed arms control and democracy-oriented reforms as Soviet leader in the 1980s, is widely credited with helping end the Cold War. His critics in Russia blame him however, for what they regard as the unnecessary and painful breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Mikhail Gorbachev with his grandparents Pantelei and Vasilisa when he is four years old.
School theatre: Mikhail Gorbachev is playing in Mikhail Lermontov's drama 'Masquerade' in the 1940s.
On April 10, 1970 Gorbachev was approved as the First Secretary of the Stavropol Territorial Communist Party Committee. A most important element in his program for developing the Stavropol region was the rational placement of agricultural facilities, their specialization, the establishment of advanced poultry farms and agrarian complexes, the introduction of industrial production processes, the construction of the Greater Stavropol Canal and of the irrigation and water supply systems that were vitally important to the region with its risky farming because dry lands accounted for one half of its agricultural area, and the completion of modernization in the light and food industries.
President Ronald Reagan with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Geneva in 1985. Reagan believed that Gorbachev was a new type of Soviet leader dedicated to real reform.
Mikhail Gorbachev with East German communist leader Erich Honecker.
Mikhail Gorbachev holds onto his hat and the waist of his wife Raisa, who waves to reporters in spite of driving wind and rain as they board Ilyushing-62 at end of summit in Iceland in this October 13, 1986 file photo. Raisa Gorbachev, who brought glamour and controversy to the Kremlin when her husband ruled the Soviet Union, died of leukaemia September 20 in a German hospital.
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev (right) watches President George H.W. Bush during a joint news conference in Helsinki, Finland, in September 1990.
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev stresses a point on the second day of the extraordinary session of the Supreme Soviet in Moscow on August 27, 1991.
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev gestures during the opening of a conference to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Green Cross International, founded in 1993 by Gorbachev to address environmental issues as well as poverty and insecurity on September 02, 2013.
Russian President Vladimir Putin talking with former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev yesterday during a Kremlin reception marking a state holiday. Ð Picture: AP
