Sharjah: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is inviting members of the public to visit Expo Centre Sharjah and buy their favourite books during the 39th annual Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF2020), by pre-registering themselves on registration.sibf.com.
Four visitation slots – each slot for three hours – are available for booking: Morning (10am to 1pm); Afternoon (1pm to 4 pm); Evening (4pm to 7pm); and Night (7pm to 10pm). Registered guests will be provided coloured wrist bands according to their chosen time slot that will allow them entry into the venue.
Book lovers will be able to browse through more than 80,000 titles in English, Arabic, and other languages brought to Expo Centre Sharjah by 1,024 publishers from 73 countries.
Likewise, for attending the 64 events and discussions that makeup SIBF 2020’s cultural programme, which will be entirely streamed online, registration for members of the public will be via the ‘Sharjah Reads’ platform, sharjahreads.com.
Being held under the theme, ‘The World Reads from Sharjah’, for the first time in its history SIBF has adopted a hybrid online-offline model to ensure public health and safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in line with the UAE government’s efforts to curb its spread.